Registration is now open for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon. The MCM, MCM50K and MCM10K will run live and in-person on Sunday, Oct. 30 as part of the 2022 MCM Weekend. The marathon is open to ages 14 and up and costs $200, while the MCM50K is $220 for ages 18 and up. MCM10K registration will open on April 6 at $65 for ages 7 and up. Register at marinemarathon.com.

