Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding

 4 days ago

Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights on Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 - Today Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of...

After $132 million investment, global robotics company plants Americas flag in Frisco

A global company with more than $100 million in funding has chosen Frisco for its push with the Americas. Addverb Technologies, which has its headquarters in India, expanded into North America and South America with North Texas acting as the hub for the organization’s push into this part of the world, according to a statement and Luke Lee, marketing head of Americas.
Swoogo Secures $20 Million Series B Growth Investment Led By Bain Capital To Expand Enterprise Event Management Platform Offering

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoogo, a fast-growing event management software company, today announced a $20 million growth investment led by Bain Capital. The new funding will accelerate Swoogo's rapid expansion into a full-scale enterprise platform for event management, as well as solidify its competitive offering in the hybrid and virtual event space.
TruKKer Secures $96M in Series B Funding Round

TruKKer, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital freight network, raised $96 million in a mix of debt and equity Series B financing, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) press release. The company plans to use the capital to expand in existing markets in the Middle East and Central Asia and launch new...
Propelld Raises $35 Million In Series B Funding Round Led By WestBridge Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Propelld, an education-focused fintech platform, on Friday announced to have raised $35 million in Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital along with existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and India Quotient. The funds will be utilised to grow the loan book rapidly in a segment with low credit penetration and to offer new products for various verticals within education.
HealthTech Firm Reliance Health Closes on $40M in Series B Funding

Reliance Health, the Nigeria- and Texas-based digital healthcare provider, has completed a $40M Series B funding round, the company announced on its blog Monday (Feb. 7). This new cash will be used to hire staff, accelerate the HealthTech’s expansion into emerging markets and create products to complement its proprietary technology, facilities and partnerships, the 7-year-old company said.
Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
OpenNode Completes $20 Million Series A Funding

As part of its plans, the firm is also looking to stretch its tentacles beyond Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Bitcoin payment provider OpenNode has announced the completion of an oversubscribed series A funding of $20 million. The round was led by Kingsway Capital with further investments from Twitter, Tim Draper, and Avon Ventures, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments.
Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
InsurTech Firm Vitesse Closes on $26M in Series B Funding

Vitesse, the United Kingdom-based FinTech, secured $26 million in Series B funding, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 10). This latest round will enable the global payment, liquidity and treasury management platform to connect with the growing digitization of the insurance sector across Europe and in the United States, the company said.
The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
