Addverb Technologies Expands State-of-the-Art Warehouse Robotics Solutions to Americas Following $132 Million Series B Funding
Robotics Startup Sets Its Sights on Creating Fully Automated Warehouses to Meet Growing Global Supply Chain Demand. DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 - Today Addverb Technologies (Addverb), a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announces its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of...
