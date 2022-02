The purpose of creating sheltered structures and giving these structures a decorative appearance is also one of the preferences of many people. In this context, the use of grass fence is very common. Grass fence structures, which are preferred to take security measures in many areas, are the most tried, preferred, and applied structures among wire systems. The use of such structures in decorative terms is also effective in making the environment more beautiful. Grass fences are preferred in the gardens of businesses such as cafes to provide decoration, also.

