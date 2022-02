The latest inflation numbers are due out this week, and experts are predicting another spike. December saw the consumer price index rise at the largest annual rate since 1982, and January could be worse, with the pace of inflation picking up as the economy grows. "Prices for things like used cars and meat products are way up compared to where they were last year," says Bill Dendy, CPA and financial manager with Raymond James Financial Services. "And this is hurting people on a very personal level."

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO