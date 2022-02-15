ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Identify and Avoid Work Addiction in Nursing

dailynurse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to joke around about being a “workaholic.” Whether you love your job or you just feel obligated to stay busy and pick up extra shifts, you might think there’s nothing wrong with spending most of your time at work. Unfortunately, that’s the...

dailynurse.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Q&A: How addictions have been affected by COVID-19, good and bad

In addition to the public health crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic, the turmoil of the past two years has caused widespread challenges to mental health and well-being. The picture of its long-term consequences—including the effects on substance use and addiction—is still developing, and can be cloudy at best.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Visibility Traps at Work and How to Avoid Them

Increased visibility at work has many advantages as well as drawbacks. The drawbacks of visibility include a sense of over-responsibility, the ‘reward’ of extra work, and gender backlash or resentment from others. You can mitigate these drawbacks by asking some probing questions to coach yourself to positive visibility.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Grieving sisters face eviction from family home three weeks after beloved mother dies from cancer

Two grieving sisters face homelessness after being forced to find a new home just three weeks after their mother died from cancer. Brogan Webb, 23, says a housing association told her and her 21-year-old sister Taylor they had to move out of their Glasgow home because they lost their mother’s address as primary residence after moving into student accommodation. Though the sisters do not plan to stay in their mother’s home long-term, they feel they need more time to look for a new place rather then a sudden eviction while they are still grieving. Ms Webb said: “We are willing...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

How can hospitals combat racism in nursing? 2 nurse leaders weigh in

When clinical leaders talk about nurses and their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are quick to point out their resilience and empathy. The country overall also has noticed the strengths of nurses. This year, Americans said nurses are the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th consecutive time, for example.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy