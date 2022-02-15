ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US officials meet Tunisians civil society after dissolution of judicial body

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) – U.S. officials have met with Tunisian civil society representatives amid Washington’s concern over the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, the U.S. embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday, escalating international pressure on President Kais Saied. Saied last week dissolved the council, one of...

speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Meetings with Palestinian Officials and Civic Society Leaders, USAID Launch Event

Jerusalem – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after bilateral meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and Minister of Health of the Palestinian Authority Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, as well as roundtables with Palestinian civil society leaders and students; a discussion on flashpoints and geopolitical realities in Jerusalem; and the launch of USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) to help Palestinian businesses recover and grow after the pandemic:
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Secretary of State to unexpectedly speak at U.N. Ukraine meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken changed his travel plans at the last minute on Thursday to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders. “The evidence on the ground...
FOREIGN POLICY
Tunisian president gets powers to dismiss judges under new body – decree

TUNIS (Reuters) – A new provisional judicial body created by Tunisia’s president ruled on Sunday that he had the power to dismiss judges and removed their right to strike. Last weekend, President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council that oversees judges, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.
WORLD
Tunisian president to change judicial council, rejects foreign criticism

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied will change the Supreme Judicial Council but not abolish it, the justice minister said on Wednesday, days after the president stated his plan to dissolve the body met intense criticism, including from Western donors whose help is needed to avert a crisis in public finances.
WORLD
Washington Post

Tunisia’s president threatened the judicial system. What do Tunisians think about these power grabs?

Early Sunday morning, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his intent to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the body tasked with ensuring the independence of the country’s judicial system. This move, the latest in a series of efforts by Saied to consolidate power after he suspended parliament and declared a state of emergency in July 2021, comes after months of the president’s attacks on Tunisian judges.
MIDDLE EAST
Tunisia’s supreme judicial council refuses dissolution by president

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s Supreme Judiciary Council rejected on Sunday President Kais Saied’s decision to dissolve it and said it would continue carrying out its duties, and that it rejected pressure on and accusations against members of the council and judges. Saied dissolved the Council overnight, the...
WORLD
Tunisian president dissolves top judicial watchdog, accuses it of bias

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dissolved a major independent judicial watchdog, he said Sunday, accusing it of bias and working for special interests. The Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) "is a thing of the past", the president said in a video, accusing the body responsible for appointing judges of corruption and delaying politically sensitive investigations, including into the assassinations of left-wing activists in 2013. Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts of a decade ago, but civil society groups and Saied's opponents have expressed fear of a slide back to the authoritarianism seen under long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Observers say the government is seeking to clamp down on the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party, which has controlled parliament and the various governments since the 2011 revolution which toppled Ben Ali.
WORLD
Josep Borrell
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Ukraine rebels accuse govt forces of mortar shelling -report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders while demanding that NATO...
POLITICS
#European Union#Civil Society#Tunisians#Tunis#Reuters#State Department#Democratic#Eu
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS

