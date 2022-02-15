ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamila Valieva, Russian figure skater at center of doping test controversy, tears up after latest Olympic performance

By Rebecca Cohen,Meredith Cash
Insider
 4 days ago
Kamila Valieva breaks down in tears after singles figure skating routine.

AP

  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal that has rocked the Olympics.
  • The 15-year-old was still allowed to compete in the women's short program after failing a drug test.
  • Valieva cried after finishing her routine, which launched her into first place in the event.

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian Olympic Committee figure skater at the center of a doping test controversy, broke down in tears after her solo performance during Tuesday's singles figure skating event.

Despite news of a failed drug test coming to light in the days before her individual event, Valieva was allowed to compete following an expedited legal battle over her Olympic eligibility. All eyes were on the teenager as she took the ice for the women's short program.

And once the highly-anticipated performance was over, Valieva was overcome with emotion.

Valieva cries upon completing her short program performance.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Valieva tested positive for the banned heart drug Trimetazidine in December. The World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes the drug as a "hormone and metabolic modulator," per the Associated Press .

When taken without proper cause, the drug can help bolster endurance and improve circulation. Both effects could give a high-level figure skater a significant competitive advantage.

Valieva was initially slapped with a provisional suspension from Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) after the positive test surfaced. However, following a swift appeal, the ban was overturned on February 9.

Valieva.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The IOC then challenged that decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport . On Monday, the court issued a shocking ruling that lifted Valieva's provisional suspension and paved the way for the teen to participate in Tuesday's women's single skating short program.

Many close to the sport slammed the decision to keep Valieva in the field.

Despite all the noise, Valieva took the ice Tuesday evening in Beijing. And even though she stumbled on an early jump, she skated well enough to finish first in the competition .

Check out clips of her short program performance below:

Now, Valieva moves on to Thursday's medal event as the favorite to win it all. But the IOC will not allow her — or any other competitor — to collect their medals if Valieva finishes in the top three.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

Erica Seaberry
3d ago

This isn't hard. She broke the rules. she should NOT be allowed to continue. She's an athlete, she knew the rules. You can't discipline some and let others slide by. This is going to cause issues going forward and they deserve every issue that comes.

Reply
14
Elda Flores
4d ago

now it's the grandpa's fault that she tested positive. how in the heck did the grandpa make her take some medication. it doesn't matter how old you are if you've tested positive you should not compete.

Reply(2)
9
