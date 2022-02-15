Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO