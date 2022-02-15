ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-16 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-17 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 13:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Cascades above 5000 feet including portions of Highways 138, 62, 230, and 140 near Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads may become snow covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of one inch per hour snowfall rates has a 60% chance of occuring between 4 PM and 8 PM. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 18:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 23:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Stark, Summit and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM EST, Trained weather spotters reported light rain and snowmelt causing minor flooding of poor drainage areas and low lying roads in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Wooster, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman, Mogadore, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Brewster, Navarre and Dalton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is occurring. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible after noon, with 1 to 2 tenths of liquid precipitation possible over the course of the day. Highest totals will fall along the Glenn Highway and across the Upper Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the Anchorage Bowl today as a southeasterly Turnagain Arm wind helps temperatures rise above freezing across the area. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue through the day, with a second wave bringing heavier amounts after noon before winds diminish and temperatures fall back around freezing, allowing for a changeover back to snow before the precipitation tapers off late this evening.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 06:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow of varying intensity will continue through this morning before tapering off early this afternoon.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Hutch Post

Winter storm will impact beginning Wed. evening

A Winter Storm Watch will begin Wednesday evening. Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of greater than four inches where precipitation is heaviest and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The watch will be...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Snow showers today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional accumulations generally less than an inch; but locally 2 to 3 inches if snow banding sets up. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for snow covered and slick roads as well as rapid changes in visibility if traveling today.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

