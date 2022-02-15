Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snow melt and moderate rainfall will cause sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these expected rises will produce some ice break, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding on Thursday Night into Friday. Some rivers we are watching closely include, the Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad, and Otter Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
