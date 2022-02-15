ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-15 05:11:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; St. Joseph PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Moderate snow will affect locations along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon hours. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile at times and roads will likely become slick and hazardous. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from these snow showers along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities through late this afternoon.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Wind Chill#Preparedness#Blowing Snow#Eastern Norton Sound#Akst
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Snow showers today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional accumulations generally less than an inch; but locally 2 to 3 inches if snow banding sets up. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for snow covered and slick roads as well as rapid changes in visibility if traveling today.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Houses and lots are flooded in eastern parts of Winamac near the State Route 14 bridge. Some evacuations become necessary. The campground and town park in Winamac are flooded. At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Saturday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 01/16/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Wolfe SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE AREA THIS EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT Snow showers will continue to move across northern and northeastern Kentucky this evening into the overnight, producing accumulations generally around one half to three quarters of an inch. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers or snow squalls to produce locally higher amounts. These heavier snow showers or snow squalls could lead to a few slick spots and quick reductions in visibility. Use caution if traveling this evening and into the overnight, allowing extra time to reach your destination.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Athens, Morgan, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Vinton; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Athens, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will affect portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia tonight. This will provide 1 to 2 inches of rainfall which may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist until later this morning, otherwise the fog has lifted and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PST.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snow melt and moderate rainfall will cause sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these expected rises will produce some ice break, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding on Thursday Night into Friday. Some rivers we are watching closely include, the Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad, and Otter Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 03:31:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC031-053-065-190330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0006.000000T0000Z-220219T0831Z/ /COKP1.2.ER.220218T0817Z.220218T1800Z.220219T0230Z.NO/ 1020 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clarion River at Cooksburg. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Macbeth Cabins flood and water reaches River Road near the State Park office At 14.0 feet, About 1 foot of water covers River Road near the Cook Forest State Park office. At 17.0 feet, The basement of the Cook Forest State Park office starts flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 15.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 06/21/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Allegheny River At Parker affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Allegheny River At Rimer affecting Clarion and Armstrong Counties. Clarion River At Cooksburg affecting Jefferson PA, Clarion and Forest Counties.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Scattered Snow Showers Expected Through Daybreak An upper-level disturbance and a fresh surge of Canadian air was moving southeast across the region tonight. This has resulted in the development of scattered snow showers across southeastern West Virginia southeast into the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, and adjacent areas west to around the Interstate 77 corridor. Snow accumulations from this activity will be light and in most areas amount to just a dusting to 1/4 inch of snow. However, a few spots impacted by more persistent heavier snow bands and the higher elevations, especially across southeast West Virginia and near the Virginia/West Virginia border could see snow accumulations up to 1 inch before the snow ends around daybreak. Gusty winds could also result in blowing snow in the higher elevations as well. If you plan to travel throughout this region early this morning, be alert for snow covered roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Reduce speed, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy