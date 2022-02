As food delivery services in the United States and abroad struggle to make the model work, Uber stands out at as a rare success story, at least for now. Indian food delivery group Zomato announced Friday (Feb. 11) third-quarter losses lower than the previous quarter, but still sizable at $36 million. Similarly, another Indian food delivery giant Swiggy, in the midst of a major sales decline, also saw losses narrow considerably, per multiple reports on the company’s recent regulatory filing, but these losses still came in at about $215 million.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO