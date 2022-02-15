ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear what Matthew Stafford told Joe Burrow after Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals exceeded expectations this season, going from 4-11-1 in 2020 to representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Burrow was named Comeback Player of the Year and led the NFL in both yards per attempt and completion percentage, shining in Year 2.

The Los Angeles Rams spoiled their special season in Super Bowl LVI, led by terrific performances from Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and MVP Cooper Kupp. After the Rams’ 23-20 win, Stafford went searching for Burrow on the field so he could share some words of wisdom with the young quarterback.

Stafford came away impressed with Burrow, saying he loves competing against him.

“You’re a hell of a player,” Stafford said. “You got a great future, man. Love competing against you. You just keep being you, buddy.”

Stafford and Burrow are both at very different points in their careers. Stafford just finished his 13th season and hadn’t won a single playoff game prior to this year. Burrow also just won his first playoff game, but at only 25 years old, he’s got a lot of winning in his future.

So long as Stafford remains in L.A. and Burrow continues to play the way he has, the Rams and Bengals are going to remain contenders for years to come. Unless they both reach the Super Bowl again next season, the Rams and Bengals won’t square off until 2023.

Comments / 30

fjb
2d ago

did great even playing the referees too you buy a super bowl you don't win one the truth football sports is over. all about Vegas and money.

Reply
5
Patriot Nation
2d ago

People saying the refs...smh they let the Bengals hold and commit PI on offense and defense for 58 minutes to help keep them in the game what more do you want..ahahaha

Reply(1)
6
Guest
2d ago

That’s what the game should be about. There’s never a loser just someone that came up shot in the number business. That’s what we need. The person who came up short in the number business, should FINALLY REALIZE HE HAS LOST.

Reply(1)
6
