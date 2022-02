Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should have been the Super Bowl LVI MVP. From the two sacks he had during the short-field drive that resulted in Cincinnati scoring a field goal instead of a touchdown to the Herculean effort to keep Bengals running back Samaje Perine from achieving a first down on third and one late in the game to everything else he did to wreak havoc on an overmatched offensive line to the harassment of quarterback Joe Burrow on the fourth-down play that effectively ended the game, the Rams don’t win the Super Bowl without Aaron Donald.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO