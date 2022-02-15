ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams have 3rd-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII next season

 3 days ago
It’s a time for celebration for the Los Angeles Rams after they took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams will take part in their parade this week and there will be other festivities that fans can participate in throughout the coming weeks.

At the same time, there are fans who are always looking ahead to next season. While Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory is still fresh, the odds for the Rams to win Super Bowl LVII were revealed via Tipico Sportsbook.

Despite the Rams being the reigning champions, they are currently being given the third-best odds (+1000) to win next year’s Super Bowl. That means if you were to place a $10 bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl next season, you’d profit $1,000 if they win it all again.

The two teams ahead of Los Angeles are the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, are both listed at +650. Buffalo and Kansas City both have exciting quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, which has likely made them favorites next season.

It’s interesting to see the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds, while the Bengals and Green Bay Packers are tied for the fifth-best odds. It seems inevitable that Trey Lance will start for the 49ers in 2022, so there’s a ton of confidence in the rookie quarterback to perform well in his second season.

Meanwhile, it’s tough for teams to reach the Super Bowl two years in a row, but the Bengals could be built to return if they bolster their offensive line in front of Joe Burrow. As for the Packers, their odds are entirely dependent on whether or not Aaron Rodgers elects to return to the team this offseason.

With Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay guaranteed to be back for the Rams next season, they are among the favorites to hoist the Lombardi trophy next season, and rightfully so.

