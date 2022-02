The goal of eXmail is to create an extended email platform that allows for the separation of concerns, the combination of inboxes, and variability in the number of email addresses available. The reason for using multiple email addresses is to use privacy relay technology at a group level rather than an individual account level. “Privacy-Relay” by apple or “**x-gate**” is a unique randomized email address. It handles the routing of mail. It would also allow an account provider (**online identity**) to give each registration a unique contact email (side note below)

