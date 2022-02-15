ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Spring Clean Your Classic Car The Right Way

By Sponsored
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s something so exciting and satisfying about getting your classic car out of winter storage and ready for warmer days and balmier nights cruising around town. Whether you take your ride to every classic car show in the state or just out for Sunday drives with the family, you always want...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 3

Related
Motorious

Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

Somewhere outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma is a collection of barn find-condition cars tucked away in several buildings. Understandably, the owner of the collection, who is a widow, doesn’t want the location disclosed since there are people who would just head out there to harass her. What’s great is this collection is for sale, so the video we’ve included isn’t just for your viewing pleasure. You could score a really nice classic American car, if you move quickly.
TULSA, OK
Motorious

It’s A Pontiac GTO Bonanza At The GAA Classic Car Auction

In just a few weeks, these stunning Pontiac muscle cars can be yours!. During the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro, a docket of over 650 cars will be up for grabs. One collector is bringing a stunning collection of Pontiac GTOs, America’s favorite muscle car, to the event to help them find new owners. Here are a few highlights from that collection of beauties.
GREENSBORO, NC
Motorious

Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet. We all know the classic story of what happens to our favorite vintage cars when the owners abandon them or grow too old to keep them all in good condition. From the ashes of abandonment rises a new opportunity to show the incredible history within the confines of automotive history. Of course, we're talking about barn finds, and this particular one may be the coolest we've seen yet. This vast collection boasts many classic cars, which may even add up to around +100 vehicles. While many of the vehicles have rotted away due to excess time sitting and rust, some still retain a piece of what made them great initially. These are some of the coolest classic cars in this massive lot of automotive history.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Car Wash#Vintage Cars#Spring Cleaning#Vehicles#Ebay Motors#Washing Products Shop#Brushes Shop
Motorious

Shumaker Collection Heads To GAA Classic Car Collection

The Shumaker Collection is full of American muscle, with some classic pieces in there as well. These beautiful cars are headed to the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction that is set to run from Febraury 24th-26th. When bidding starts, some of these are going to fly to new owners. Check out some of the highlights from the Shumaker Collection that's heading to GAA Classic Car Auctions.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

Stolen $200K 1967 Shelby Mustang GT Found

Snatched from a warehouse nearly a month ago, this rare classic Shelby Mustang was recovered, but it’s not great. Police found a rare Shelby Mustang that was stolen from a warehouse three weeks before being discovered. The car was found in a what seems to be a sort of dumping yard, as other stolen vehicles were located at the site as well. While this might seem like good news, the car was not found in great condition, as it was partially stripped before being dumped. Before this, the car was said to be valued at $200K.
TULSA, OK
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1958 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Striking High Performance Work Of Art

This flamboyant car has good reason for its striking attitude with a massive V8 engine under the hood and luxury to match. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle Is A Time Capsule

This Chevy from the late 1960s is the perfect vehicle for any enthusiast with a passion for style and speed!. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit. This particular car was made for just those kinds of people.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is Being Offered With No Reserve

This wonderful vehicle is one of the best cars to ever come out of the Chevy production line and now it could be yours!. The classic Chevrolet lineup is consistent with many iconic performance models that have been cemented into the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. You'll typically find plenty of Camaros and classic trucks of these vehicles, but there is one specific kind of vehicle that we hear a lot about. The Chevy Tri-Five has insanely unique styling, vast engine options, and crazy color schemes. Regarded as a precursor to the days of luxury muscle cars of the 1960s, these '50s powerhouses were legends in street racing and daily driving situations. So what makes these vehicles such an excellent purchase for us car enthusiasts who sport a passion for acting in a classic Chevy package?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two-Door GMC Sierra Coming With Removable Hardtop

The team over at Flat Out Autos gained popularity last year with its custom-built Chevrolet K5 Blazers. Based on the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, these boast retro styling complete with old-school headlights, chrome bumpers, and the signature Chevrolet radiator grille. Originally, just one was built for the 2019 SEMA show but was so well-received that the Arkansas-based custom shop built four more for one buyer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy