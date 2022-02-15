ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview For Tonight: Dusty Classic Finals, Bron Breakker To Defend, More

By Marc Middleton
Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This week’s NXT will air on Syfy for the second straight week due to Winter Olympics coverage...

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
Triple H, Ric Flair And Others React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.
WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns And Goldberg Face Off, Ronda Rousey Segment

The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air tonight, taped last week from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from last week’s taping. The show was taped due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber.
WWE Couple To Star In New Digital Reality Series

WWE is set to premiere a new reality series with Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. “Corey & Carmella” will debut on Monday, February 28 via the WWE YouTube channel. Graves revealed don their “Bare With Us” podcast that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group.
Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
Wrestling World Reacts To The Undertaker WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.
WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card And Live Coverage Reminder

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 11am...
Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
Sami Zayn Makes First Comments After Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on last night’s SmackDown. The storyline in the match was Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s injured knee. Towards the closing stages of the match, Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s knee around the ring post and slammed it repeatedly. Back in the ring, Zayn would then execute a hard kick to Nakamura’s injured knee, before rolling up the former champion into a pin fall for the victory.
WWE
Sting Shows Love And Respect To Cody Rhodes

Wrestling icon Sting has taken to social media to publicly send a message to Cody Rhodes. It was revealed earlier this week that the American Nightmare and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. The wrestling world has been quick to react, with many talents showing their respect to him. Sting wrote,...
Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact

Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
Former WWE Announcer Returning To The Company

As noted earlier this week, longtime WWE Spanish announcer Carlos Cabrera will be leaving the company after nearly 30 years with the company. A report that followed after the release indicated that his age, 62, may have contributed to the decision. It looks as though a former announcer will be...
Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT: Level Up

WWE will present the final episode of Smackdown before Elimination Chamber tonight, as well as the debut of NXT: Level Up. The episode of Smackdown was taped last week. You can find spoilers here. That show will include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Sami Zayn. * Ricochet...
WWE Reportedly Planning “Twists And Turns” At Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber premium event takes place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. This will mark the final stop on The Road To WrestleMania, and is going to set up several matches for that PPV. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he has been told...
