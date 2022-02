Predictive analysis and data science can help your organization meet marketing goals, for this to happen well your data must be organized and accessible. Can you find any marketing activity today, not driven by data? There is an increasing amount of customer data for marketers to access with a greater focus on personalization, customer experience, and predictive analysis. As a result, 40% of marketers plan to boost their data-driven marketing efforts. Every organization wishes to become a completely data-driven organization. There is no dearth of data, but marketers need to cut through the data commotion and organize their data in such a way that they can utilize their customer data, update it regularly, and keep it accessible enough for relevant team people. That’s how we come to a Data Lake.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO