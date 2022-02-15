ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human olfactory mucosa cell model opens a new perspective on Alzheimer's disease

By University of Eastern Finland
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Eastern Finland have developed and characterized a new cell model for Alzheimer's disease that has wide utility for research and could prove useful in early diagnosis and testing of new therapies. In collaboration with clinicians at Kuopio University Hospital, the researchers collected nasal biopsies from cognitively...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Fecal implants drive behavioral and cognitive changes in Alzheimer's model

New research in mice for the first time draws a definitive causal connection between changes in the gut microbiome to behavioral and cognitive changes in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease. The study, published today in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, suggests new avenues involving the use of probiotics...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Circadian Rhythms Control Immune Cells That Clear Away Alzheimer’s Disease Protein

The findings provide a mechanism that links Alzheimer’s disease with circadian rhythm disruptions. Researchers report that the immune cells responsible for clearing away a key protein that builds up in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease operate according to daily circadian rhythms. The discovery, reported by Jennifer Hurley of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and colleagues in a new study publishing today (February 10th, 2022) in the journal PLOS Genetics, provides a potential explanation for the link between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Brain Cell#Brain Research#Disease#A New Perspective#Olfactory Mucosa#Rna
MedicalXpress

Does an aspirin a day keep heart disease away? It depends

Each year, more than 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack according to the American Heart Association, and another 795,000 suffer a stroke based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These statistics, along with the fact that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the nation, have many individuals looking for ways to reduce their risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
deseret.com

COVID-19 could create an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, experts say

The novel coronavirus may lead to an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, doctors recently told NorthJersey.com. What’s going on: The novel coronavirus continues to infect people across the country. In many cases, COVID-19 survivors have ended up with long-term health issues, otherwise known as long COVID-19, per NorthJersey.com. One...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Waning Immunity: Study Shows Declining Effectiveness of 3rd Dose of mRNA COVID Vaccines

Data also show people who are Hispanic or Black half as likely to receive booster than people who are white. A nationwide study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the first to show that immunity against severe COVID-19 disease begins to wane 4 months after receipt of the third dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Waning immunity was observed during both the Delta and Omicron variant waves in similar fashion to how mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after a second dose. Although protection decreased with time, a third dose was still highly effective at preventing severe illness with COVID-19.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Increased risk for mortality seen for persons with autism, ADHD

(HealthDay)—The risk for mortality is increased significantly for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and those with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Pediatrics. Ferrán Catalá-López, Ph.D., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues, conducted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals potential target for alcohol-associated liver disease

Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have uncovered a new pathway that helps explain how consuming too much alcohol causes damage to the liver, specifically mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-associated liver disease. The discovery, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, can also help lead to a new treatment approach for people suffering from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A human brain vascular atlas reveals diverse mediators of Alzheimer's risk

The human brain vasculature is of great medical importance: its dysfunction causes disability and death1, and the specialized structure it forms-the blood"“brain barrier-impedes the treatment of nearly all brain disorders2,3. Yet so far, we have no molecular map of the human brain vasculature. Here we develop vessel isolation and nuclei extraction for sequencing (VINE-seq) to profile the major vascular and perivascular cell types of the human brain through 143,793 single-nucleus transcriptomes from 25 hippocampus and cortex samples of 9 individuals with Alzheimer's disease and 8 individuals with no cognitive impairment. We identify brain-region- and species-enriched genes and pathways. We reveal molecular principles of human arteriovenous organization, recapitulating a gradual endothelial and punctuated mural cell continuum. We discover two subtypes of human pericytes, marked by solute transport and extracellular matrix (ECM) organization; and define perivascular versus meningeal fibroblast specialization. In Alzheimer's disease, we observe selective vulnerability of ECM-maintaining pericytes and gene expression patterns that implicate dysregulated blood flow. With an expanded survey of brain cell types, we find that 30 of the top 45 genes that have been linked to Alzheimer's diseaseÂ risk by genome-wide association studies (GWASs) are expressed in the human brain vasculature, and we confirm this by immunostaining. Vascular GWAS genes map to endothelial protein transport, adaptive immune and ECM pathways. Many are microglia-specific in mice, suggesting a partial evolutionary transfer of Alzheimer's disease risk. Our work uncovers the molecular basis of the human brain vasculature, which will inform our understanding of overall brain health, disease and therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Study Will Test Higher Dose of Ivermectin to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) in partnership with Vanderbilt University has expanded its testing platform to evaluate ivermectin at a higher dose for a longer period of time. The drug is one of the three repurposed medications being tested in a study called ACTIV-6, which...
SCIENCE
Wbaltv.com

Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller discovered the cause of Alzheimer's disease

February is all about celebrating Black history, and throughout the month we'll be honoring influential African Americans whose stories you might not yet know. Some are pioneers in their field, some helped spark the civil rights movement, and all have contributed incredible things to not only Black history, but to the history of the United States as a whole.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Simultaneous use of non-benzo sleeping pills and anti-epilepsy drugs increases drug overdose deaths

With an alarming rise in the number of prescriptionss filled for non-benzo sleeping/z-drugs and anti-epilepsy gabapentinoids over the last two decades, researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health aimed to fill in the gap in knowledge in the proportion of overdose deaths involving those medications and learn more about their co-usage with other substances across U.S. demographics categories. They found that the proportion of overdose deaths involving these drugs increased more than three-fold between 2000 and 2018, coinciding with exponential prescription increases since their introduction into the market. Until now there was little data on overdose deaths involving non-benzodiazepines and gabapentinoids. The findings are published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.
PHARMACEUTICALS
LocalNewsMatters.org

How a new AI technique may accelerate research on diseases like Alzheimer’s

UNDERSTANDING WHEN AND why a cell dies is fundamental to the study of human development, disease and aging. For neurodegenerative diseases such as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, identifying dead and dying neurons is critical to developing and testing new treatments. But identifying dead cells can be tricky and has been a constant problem throughout my career as a neuroscientist.
CANCER

