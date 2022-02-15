Wholesale prices rose 1% in January

An index of wholesale prices rose 9.7% compared to a year ago, remaining near all-time high levels since 2010 when the government started collecting the data. Why it matters: The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a key leading indicator for...
A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
Carton of peppers with a stack of money.Lawrence Sawyer/Getty Images (Canva Pro License.) Economists at the leading global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs just delivered a report to their clients earlier this week predicting that food prices will likely increase another 6% by the end of 2022.
With the U.S. public facing an increased risk of economic troubles due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections as a result of the Omicron variant, a fourth stimulus check for the elderly has become an essential next step.
At today's OPEC+ meeting, the world's top oil-producing nations are likely to stick to their existing policy of moderate oil output increases. But in an...
Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Is more money coming from the government? The quick answer is it depends on your situation. Before I dig into that, let's start with a quick recap. Overall, $3,200 has been paid to eligible adults. This total is made up of a payment of $1,200 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act back in March 2020, $600 in a December relief measure, and $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. So, if you have not received the full amount of $3,200, it is a good idea to check with the Internal Revenue Service here.
A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
Jeanette Vecchio is 30, and everywhere she goes, she's feeling the pinch of something she hasn't experienced before in her life: high inflation. The latest reminder came when she went to her favorite corner restaurant in Chicago where she loves the bread and butter. "They're now charging for bread and...
Americans have received three stimulus checks so far from the government, if they qualify. But will anyone see a fourth stimulus check?. In some cases, people will see another economic impact payment in 2022. It will be for a payment they missed in 2021, not a new payment for 2022.
Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some decent gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) total return over the past 12 months is 16.7%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Tesla’s...
Currently, it seems that the prices are steadily climbing across the board. Americans are dealing with inflation that sits at a 40-year high. As a result, they’re paying more for everything including food, rent, and recreation. At the same time, Americans are feeling a pinch at the pumps. Lately, gas prices across the country have been rising. However, some states are seeing higher prices at the pump than others. Recent data shows that gas prices have risen nearly twenty cents over the past week in some areas.
Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
