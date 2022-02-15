ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wholesale prices rose 1% in January

By Kate Marino
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An index of wholesale prices rose 9.7% compared to a year ago, remaining near all-time high levels since 2010 when the government started collecting the data. Why it matters: The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a key leading indicator for...

