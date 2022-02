Two-fifths of kidney cancer patients in the UK are waiting three times longer for a diagnosis than the target set by NHS England, new figures show.These patients are being diagnosed 84 days after first seeking medical advice – despite the NHS England Faster Diagnosis Standard (FDS) advising that the waiting time should be no more than four weeks.The findings come from a survey carried out by Kidney Cancer UK, which said more needed to be done to “increase the speed in which we identify the condition”.The proportion of survey respondents who are waiting over 84 days for diagnosis has remained...

