ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Twin Cities celebrates 45th anniversary

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2qCg_0eExaeBW00

Hospital was founded in 1977

– Last week, staff and leadership at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a quiet ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the hospital. The reverence was in respect for those working during the pandemic and those in the hospital who are healing and being cared for.

Founded in 1977 to consolidate the services previously provided by War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles and the Atascadero City Hospital, Twin Cities (named for Paso Robles and Atascadero) took its place in Templeton between the two towns. Twin Cities is San Luis Obispo County’s busiest Emergency Department and the only hospital serving north San Luis Obispo County, ranging from the Cuesta Grade to Monterey County, including Cambria and San Simeon to the Carrizo Plain.

In their remarks to staff, hospital leaders thanked staff for their continued dedication to the community, adding that the anniversary is much more than marking the day when a building opened. Rather, it marks the place where part of the community works to take care of neighbors, families, friends, and all others who might be in need of care.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Warbirds museum monthly dinner to host test pilot Zach Reeder

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. On March 2, 2022, Zach Reeder will talk about his career as a test pilot and recent experiences at Joby Aviation. After graduation from Texas A&M in 2005, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering, Reeder landed a job as a test pilot and engineer at Scaled Composites. At Burt Rutan’s revolutionary company, Reeder flew the Firebird Demonstrator, Proteus, and Task Vantage.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

State law would require human trafficking awareness training for EMTs, paramedics

Bill would require EMTs and paramedics upon licensing or renewal to complete training. – This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bill requiring EMTs and paramedics to complete human trafficking awareness training. Specifically, AB 2130 would require EMTs and paramedics upon licensing or licensing renewal to complete human trafficking awareness training. This bill is modeled after a bill Cunningham coauthored in 2018 (SB 970), which requires hospitality employees to complete a similar training.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Lone Madrone announces grand opening of estate winery

– Paso Robles wine label Lone Madrone has announced the purchase and opening of the company’s first estate winery. The new property, located at 3750 Highway 46 West in Templeton, includes a winery, two tasting rooms, a full commercial kitchen, and an eight-acre dry-farmed vineyard. The Lone Madrone team will begin serving customers at this location on Friday, March 11, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
City
San Simeon, CA
Templeton, CA
Government
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Health
Atascadero, CA
Health
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Cambria, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter to the editor: Make your voice heard about school mask mandates

Tone-deaf leaders have needlessly put students at risk. – Last week, the Paso Robles School Board had the chance to read the writing on the wall and drop the face mask enforcement before the public pushback on the ridiculousness of it all got out of hand. They did not take that opportunity. Just two men, in fact, blocked the 7-member board from even discussing the matter. With the board meeting scheduled every two weeks, it is fair to say that the blowback on the ridiculous mask policies has now gotten out of hand.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Ken Johnson photography on display in Paso Robles library

Enjoy Mother Nature’s grandeur through a local lens this March. – The Paso Robles City Library will display the photographic collection of local resident Ken Johnson in March. Interested in photography since the 1980s, Johnson was unable to pursue his passion until his recent retirement. Since then, he has dedicated himself to improving his craft. An avid outdoors person, Johnson says he finds his inspiration in Mother Nature.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverence#Emergency Department#War Memorial Hospital
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball 101 & 201 courses offered at Centennial Park

– Certified pickleball instructor Janice Mundee welcomes new players (Pickleball 101) and those interested in improving their pickleball skills (Pickleball 201) during these two-day weekend classes offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. Families and individuals ages 12 and older are welcome. Pickleball 101: Offered Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Blush

– The Woods Humane intake team recently went to pick up dogs from a rural shelter and when they spotted this nervous senior blind dog in the corner, they knew they had to bring her back with them. Blush is a 10-year-old Maltese mix looking to find her forever Valentine! Her adoption fees have been sponsored through the end of the day today and she just received a much-needed dental from Woods’ medical team.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Opolo’s Willow Creek Distillery releases inaugural brandy

Artisanal spirit aged four years in French oak barrels. – Willow Creek Distillery this week announced its inaugural “VSOP” Brandy—a premium artisanal spirit aged for four years in French oak barrels. The VSOP moniker—for “Very Superior Old Pale”—is a designation reserved for brandies that spend a minimum of four years in the barrel, signifying rarity and maturity. The brandy ($75) is available at the tasting room as well as online at WillowCreekDistillery.com.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy