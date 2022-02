L'Oréal singled out its eCommerce growth of 25.7% as one of the driving forces behind its successful 2021, which was marked by an overall 16.1% increase in sales, twice the industry standard, according to the company, to 32.28 billion euros ($36.82 billion). L'Oréal’s eCommerce growth accounted for 28.9% of...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO