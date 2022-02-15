ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Doctor: Changes in ability to taste foods could be related to COVID, or not

By Dr. Keith Roach
 4 days ago
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID infection. My smell is OK and while I...

Dear Dr. Roach: Sudden changes to sense of smell may be due to COVID

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID infection. My smell is OK and while I can taste fruits, vegetables, juices, wine/beer, salads, butter, etc., I have trouble fully tasting food that doesn't have a lot of flavor to begin with, like meats, seafood, breads, cheese, pasta, nuts, etc. Some have no flavor and some partial flavor; other times, there is some flavor as I take a bite but it diminishes quickly. I have never had any symptoms of COVID or even a sniffle in 2019 to present and have had all three vaccinations but the timing of this issue is suspect. Could I have had COVID and not known it? Could it just be my tastebuds, or should I see a doctor for an evaluation?
