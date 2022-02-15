ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

South Charleston ‘fire’ turns out to be faulty furnace

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJvCh_0eExYNN100

UPDATE (9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15): Metro tells 13 News that this incident is now believed to be a malfunctioning furnace.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro confirms a fire at Country Club Village Apartments in South Charleston.

Medics are on the scene, though no injuries have yet been reported. Fire units are on the way.

Crews are working to find the source of the fire.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

