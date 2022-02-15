ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Dunn Sings “Neon Moon” & “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” During Surprise Appearance At Nashville Bar

By Aaron Ryan
 4 days ago
Man, you never know who you’re going to see in Nashville.

One of the coolest moments I’ve had since I moved here was when Alan Jackson showed up at his own bar for a surprise concert.

And last night, a lucky crowd at Winner’s bar was treated to a surprise performance from another country legend, Mr. Ronnie Dunn.

Ronnie showed up to last night’s Whiskey Jam, the weekly Monday night showcase featuring up-and-coming country music artists. This week’s lineup included Tom Perkins, co-writer of Ronnie’s newest song “Broken Neon Hearts,” and Ronnie had teased earlier in the day that he may drop in.

So when it came time to perform the song that he wrote for Dunn, Perkins decided to just let the country music legend sing it for himself:

And Ronnie also treated fans to some of Brooks & Dunn’s biggest hits like “Neon Moon.”

And of course he had to close it out with “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

Just a typical Monday night in Music City.

