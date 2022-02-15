ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook whistleblower responds to criticism she's a Trojan horse for censorship

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said that she is an opponent of censorship via tech companies, rebutting conservative criticism that she is a left-wing operative opposed to free speech.

Haugen said that, contrary to how she has been portrayed, she's opposed to censorship on social media platforms on the grounds that it angers people and does not work. Instead, she said that she is critical of Facebook's use of algorithms to massively boost the distribution of content, which she said has had unintended consequences and has resulted in the company itself distorting public debate.

“I just don't think that censorship works at scale. And it doesn't work, period,” said Haugen, who was behind a recent series of bombshell revelations about Facebook, such as that it knew of its harmful effects on younger users and its use by drug cartels and drug traffickers.

“Facebook wants us to be distracted and argue about censorship because we will never agree on it. But the reality is there's a lot of things that they can do today that don't involve content moderation that could make their product safer,” Haugen said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

Haugen said that Facebook could take noncensorship actions, such as changing problematic algorithms and reducing the amplification of all content on the platform, but doesn't, because doing so would hurt usership and profits.

The controversial content for which Facebook has been criticized is primarily spread through the algorithmic amplification of popular content, Haugen said. If Facebook were to intentionally reduce the viral spread of any given post on Facebook, though, the platform would also reduce the amount of user engagement and, therefore, profits.

MAJOR CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS CALL ON FACEBOOK TO STOP TARGETING CHILDREN WITH ADS AND SURVEILLANCE

A former product manager at Facebook who came to the company to help protect against election interference on the platform, Haugen said that tweaking algorithms and reducing viral content on the platform would reduce the pressure that Facebook faces to engage in censorship or pick between good and bad ideas.

“Facebook knows that censorship drives us crazy. There's a bunch of documents in my internal disclosures that are specifically about how pissed off people get when their stuff is taken down,” said Haugen.

“And yet Facebook would rather have us arguing about are we censoring enough or too little, then have to decrease virality a little bit? Or have someone monitor their algorithms for how excessive they are?” she added.

Haugen resigned from Facebook in May of 2021, but before doing so, she dug into and saved copies of multiple internal company documents that exposed an array of problems within the social media company. She gave these to the Wall Street Journal , which used them for its reporting on the company, causing a public relations crisis for Facebook at the end of last year.

Prominent conservatives accused Haugen of being a left-winger agitating for greater censorship of those with right-leaning views and the Republican Party.

"This entire whistleblower process is a Trojan horse to silence conservative voices," Josh Holmes, the former chief of staff to former GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said on his conservative political podcast Ruthless .

Holmes also criticized Senate Republicans for not being more skeptical of Haugen.

"They took this woman as if she was a good-faith actor and allowed her unquestioned, basically, to spread misinformation that is entirely designed to shut off conservative voices in purveying any information in this country,"

Haugen said that she is a registered Democrat but identifies as a libertarian, and she denied that she is pushing the Democratic Party’s agenda.

“I really like 1950s Republicans, right? I really liked the idea that small government is good,” said Haugen.

“I think Republicans can get behind the idea that people can't have freedom or autonomy, if like, the systems of their information are being controlled by a big company that lies to them,” she added.

Haugen said that Facebook has consistently misled its users in regards to the amount of hate speech and misinformation on the platform that could be addressed without censorship by addressing the harmful effects of its algorithms.

Haugan, 37, specializes in algorithmic product management and worked on ranking algorithms at Google, Pinterest, and Yelp before arriving at Facebook. She studied electrical and computer engineering at Olin College and got an MBA from Harvard.

She was recruited to Facebook to be the lead product manager on the civic misinformation team, which dealt with matters related to democracy and misinformation, and later also worked on counterespionage.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Facebook disbanded the civic misinformation team in 2020 after the presidential election, which was a major factor in Haugan's sense that the company was not acting in good faith.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says Parents Make 1 Big Mistake With Social Media

If there's anyone who understands the powerful effect of social media on teens, it's Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Now she's discussing how social media algorithms suck kids in and how parents might accidentally be making things worse. After managing algorithms at companies like Google, Pinterest, Yelp, and Facebook, Haugen became...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Political Podcast#Pinterest#The Washington Examiner
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Facebook whistleblower alleges executives misled investors about climate, covid hoaxes in new SEC complaint

A pair of whistleblower complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this month allege Facebook misled investors about its efforts to combat climate change and covid-19 misinformation, according to redacted copies of the documents viewed by The Washington Post. Filed by Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit representing former Facebook employee...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy