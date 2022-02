A Cherokee County deputy who died Wednesday of COVID-19 complications is being remembered as “one great man.”. Cpl. Keith Morgan, 49, of Sand Rock, was a native of Cherokee County. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2009 and was also a firefighter with the Sand Rock Fire Dept. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, his parents and a sister.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO