Give two kids the chance to have fun as they learn to code for just $18

There are two things I remember about snow as a child: one I considered good and the other I considered bad. We’ll start off with the bad. It seems it snowed more in rural Indiana in the 1980’s than it does now. The chance of a white Christmas was likely, as was the chance for indoor recess. The only light we got in the winter months, arriving in the dark and leaving at dusk, was fluorescent. The smell of chicken nuggets or square pizza always filled the hallways, even as we played board games at four desks arranged in a rectangle, played M.A.S.H, or watched the class clown eat glue. A hall monitor popped in every once in a while to remind us to keep our voices down while we missed playing kickball in the corner of the playground.

