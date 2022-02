The purpose of this article is to inform the main steps that are practically applicable to every data science project. This discussion can be helpful to not only beginner data scientists, but to product managers, software engineers, and even advanced data scientists who could benefit from a new perspective as well. While there are countless machine learning algorithms to choose from for a given use case, what is in common between other projects are the primary parts of obtaining data, processing it, training the algorithm, and then deploying it. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into what these steps are with some clear examples.

