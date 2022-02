Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL) can show variable histological growth patterns and present remarkable overlap with T-cell/histiocyte-rich large B-cell lymphoma (THRLBCL). Previous studies suggest that NLPHL histological variants represent progression forms of NLPHL and THRLBCL transformation in aggressive disease. Since molecular studies of both lymphomas are limited due to the low number of tumor cells, the present study aimed to learn if a better understanding of these lymphomas is possible via detailed measurements of nuclear and cell size features in 2D and 3D sections. Whereas no significant differences were visible in 2D analyses, a slightly increased nuclear volume and a significantly enlarged cell size were noted in 3D measurements of the tumor cells of THRLBCL in comparison to typical NLPHL cases. Interestingly, not only was the size of the tumor cells increased in THRLBCL but also the nuclear volume of concomitant T cells in the reactive infiltrate when compared with typical NLPHL. Particularly CD8+ T cells had frequent contacts to tumor cells of THRLBCL. However, the nuclear volume of B cells was comparable in all cases. These results clearly demonstrate that 3D tissue analyses are superior to conventional 2D analyses of histological sections. Furthermore, the results point to a strong activation of T cells in THRLBCL, representing a cytotoxic response against the tumor cells with unclear effectiveness, resulting in enhanced swelling of the tumor cell bodies and limiting proliferative potential. Further molecular studies combining 3D tissue analyses and molecular data will help to gain profound insight into these ill-defined cellular processes.

