Climate change and extreme weather will have complex effects on disease transmission

Snowfall plays a natural and critical role in regulating the planet's climate largely by keeping it cooler via increasing the Earth's albedo, or in other words, the Earth's overall reflectivity as fresh snow effectively reflects 80 to 90% of the sun's incoming light. Further, in the United States, snowfall accounts for as much as 50% of the water supply in the west as well as significantly contributing to the warm season water supply throughout the grain belt, along with being a major economic and cultural driver of states that rely on the winter recreational industry. So, it's important to understand how snowfall amounts, distribution, duration of coverage, and melt timing on a regional level has changed and will change in the future as the planet warms, due chiefly to increases in greenhouse gas emissions, allowing regions to develop adaptation strategies to lessen both the societal and economic impacts of a warming winter season.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO