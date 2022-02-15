ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change and extreme weather will have complex effects on disease transmission

By Trinity College Dublin
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Temperature fluctuations such as heatwaves can have very different effects on infection rates and disease outcomes depending on the average background temperature, says a report published today in the journal eLife. The study suggests it will be increasingly difficult to predict the consequences of climate change on host-pathogen interactions...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Don't just blame climate change for weather disasters

As a pioneer in so-called attribution science—establishing a link between extreme weather and climate change—Friederike Otto is adamant that the rising toll of heatwaves and hurricanes cannot be explained by global warming alone. AFP spoke to Otto, a physicist at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Climate change is intensifying severe weather. Take these 4 steps to fortify your home

This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. Nicholas Parrish was sitting on his couch during Texas' winter storm last February, his toddler tucked in bed, his wife in the shower. Suddenly, Parrish heard the sound of gushing water. He immediately knew that one of his pipes had burst.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Experience of climate extremes increase Green voting in Europe

What role do experiences with climate change and extreme events play in shaping environmental attitudes and to what extent can they explain the recent rise in environmental concerns and willingness to vote for Green parties across Europe? IIASA researchers set out to investigate these and related issues in a new study just published in Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Exploring how genetic engineering can have a positive effect on the climate

Agriculture accounts for around 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. A large share of these emissions come from livestock production and fertilizer use. However, more than one-third of agriculture's emissions is caused by land-use change, especially the conversion of forests and other nature reserves to agricultural land in order to satisfy the rising global demand for food and feed. "Using better technologies to increase crop yields on the land already cultivated could reduce this land-use change and the associated emissions," says study author Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim, Director of the Center for Development Research at the University of Bonn.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Extreme Weather#Disease#Elife
Phys.org

Where on Earth did the water come from?

Earth's supply of water is incredibly important for its ability to sustain life, but where did that water come from? Was it present when Earth formed or was it delivered later by meteorites or comets from outer space?. The source of Earth's water has been a longstanding debate and Lawrence...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Investigating the 'skunk' smell and other emissions caused by cannabis production

What exactly causes that 'skunky' odor emitted by cannabis production facilities, and what do these emissions mean for air quality, workers, and the general public?. We should address these and other knowledge gaps while the industry is still developing, according to a new study led by Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a doctoral student in UBC's department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences. In this Q&A, he discusses what's missing in our knowledge about cannabis production emissions, their potential impacts on communities living nearby, and just how their smell stacks up against other odors.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study suggests attractive people have stronger immune systems

A team of researchers at Texas Christian University has found that people perceived as more attractive by others tend to have a stronger immune system. In their study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group asked volunteers to rate the level of attractiveness of people in pictures.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Preserved in tree resin: Bees became extinct before they were discovered

Together with an international team, Senckenberg scientist Dr. Mónica M. Solórzano Kraemer studied stingless bees from East Africa that were encased in tree resin and copal. In their study, published in the journal The Holocene, the researchers describe two new species and explains that they most likely became extinct prior to their discovery. The coastal forests where the bees were found are among the most threatened areas worldwide.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Astronomers discover widest separation of brown dwarf pair to date

A team of astronomers has discovered a rare pair of brown dwarfs that has the widest separation of any brown dwarf binary system found to date. "Because of their small size, brown dwarf binary systems are usually very close together," said Emma Softich, an undergraduate astrophysics student at the Arizona State University (ASU) School of Earth and Space Exploration and lead author of the study. "Finding such a widely separated pair is very exciting."
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Using Physics To Explain the Transmission Effects of Different COVID Variants

UC Riverside-led team develops new computational method that applies techniques from statistical physics mathematical models in epidemiology. During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, multiple new and more transmissible variants of the virus have emerged. Understanding how specific mutations affect SARS-CoV-2 transmission could help us to better understand the biology of the virus and to control outbreaks.
SCIENCE
WRGB

The Complex Connections Between Climate Change and Snowfall

Snowfall plays a natural and critical role in regulating the planet's climate largely by keeping it cooler via increasing the Earth's albedo, or in other words, the Earth's overall reflectivity as fresh snow effectively reflects 80 to 90% of the sun's incoming light. Further, in the United States, snowfall accounts for as much as 50% of the water supply in the west as well as significantly contributing to the warm season water supply throughout the grain belt, along with being a major economic and cultural driver of states that rely on the winter recreational industry. So, it's important to understand how snowfall amounts, distribution, duration of coverage, and melt timing on a regional level has changed and will change in the future as the planet warms, due chiefly to increases in greenhouse gas emissions, allowing regions to develop adaptation strategies to lessen both the societal and economic impacts of a warming winter season.
ALBANY, NY
Phys.org

Reintroducing large mammals could restore the world's ecosystems

Bringing back beavers, bears and bison around the world could significantly improve the state of the world's ecosystems. A report funded by the United Nations found that the return of large mammals could shore up the health of the natural world, tackling climate change and biodiversity loss in the process.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Decline of vultures and rise of dogs carries disease risks

In the yards behind the slaughterhouses—also called abattoirs—of Ethiopia, an ecological shift is unfolding that has echoes of similar crises all over the world. Species with a clear and effective ecological role are in serious decline, and the less-specialized but more aggressive species that have moved in to take their place are not only less effective, but are harmful to their ecosystem which, in this case, includes humans.
ANIMALS
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A new, sustainable way to make hydrogen for fuel cells and fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy