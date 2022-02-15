Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) DrugsExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|Celgene, Amgen, Otsuka

Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ:AMGN) short percent of float has risen 5.91% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.07 million shares sold short, which is 2.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO