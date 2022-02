One of many on-line solicitations caught my eye. A social media site purported to connect rural minded people, particularly those engaged in agriculture. It was advertised as having a worldwide reach. It got my interest because it seemed like an interesting way to communicate with people from other cultures about common interests and concerns. I understood it was also labeled a ‘dating site’ where all manner of communications and ‘hookups’ occurred. I signed up for a trial period and did receive correspondence from as far away as Australia.

