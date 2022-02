The CHF, USD are attracting safe haven flows and are the strongest of the major currency as US traders enter for the week. The NZD is the weakest. The tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border remain. That had stocks under pressure with Europe shares catching up to the late Friday tumble in the US. Their shares were down over 3%. The US pre-market stocks were also lower in pre-market trading, but are recovering as Putin ask Russian foreign minister Lavrov to report proposals to the US and he says there are possibilities for a diplomatic solution. As a result, the losses have been whittle down as markets adjust to the news.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO