Amherst, MA

$600,000 pledge for renovations at Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 4 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst has received a $600,000 pledge toward its goal of raising $3.5 million for major renovations and improvements.

The gift is from former museum board members John and Elizabeth Armstrong. It will be used for the design and reconstruction of the Carriage House that once stood to the east of The Evergreens, the home of Emily Dickinson’s brother and his wife.

Reconstruction is expected to be finished by early 2024.

