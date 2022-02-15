ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatley, AL

Community Tax Day to be held Saturday

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26y71H_0eExSZVF00

WHATLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Financial Literacy Institute released a press release stating they will be hosting a Community Tax Day on Saturday, Feb 19.

The Community Tax Day will be an afternoon event from noon to 5 p.m. held at the Bridge Event Center on Highway 84. The event will include:

Accounting firm retracts financial statements, cuts ties with Trump Org amid NY AG probe
  • music
  • entertainment
  • in-take
  • question and answer with Jasmine Young and other financial literacy proffessionals
  • a remit payment station
  • Finacncial Literacy Seminar
    • where they will talk about different aspects of financial literacy and take questions

Bridge Event Center is located on Highway 84 in Whatley. The address of the event is 26964 Highway 84, Whatley Al 36482. The Community Tax Day will be held for the whole family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Gator Chase raises money for Spanish Fort education

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people help raise money with their feet in Baldwin County. A big crowd gathered in Spanish Fort for the annual Gator Chase. It’s a fundraiser for the Spanish Fort Educational Enrichment Foundation. “I think it’s great, a great way that shows community support for schools and all the […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Spring Hill College lifts mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College administration has announced they are lifting the mask mandate effective immediately. Masks will no longer be required indoors for classrooms, meetings or indoor activities for everyone on their campus. President of SHC, E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “In looking at the overall decrease in transmission rates, we […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Governor Ivey visits Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in the Wiregrass Friday touting the four-lane expansion of east Highway 52 that will better connect Geneva County to Dothan. She also addressed the pandemic and her upcoming gubernatorial campaign. When Gov. Ivey first took office, 17 of the 67 counties in the state did […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Schools releases 2022-2023 schedule

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents and students can start planning ahead now that Baldwin County Public Schools released its 2022 – 2023 schedule. The schedule is available on the BCPS website. The schedule confirms that students will enjoy a full week out of class for Mardi Gras, from Feb. 28 to March 4. Teachers […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Whatley, AL
WKRG News 5

Manna Food Bank gearing up for annual competition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Sparta’s 11th Annual All Krewe Humanitarian Food Drive Challenge is right around the corner, and competitors are ready.   Held at the Manna Food Bank in Pensacola, FL, the exciting tradition is set to kick off this Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The food drive supports […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Mardi Gras Parades 2022

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope will see two Mardi Gras Parades on Saturday, Feb 19. The Mystic Mutts of Revelry and the Knights of Exor Rouge will roll out that afternoon. The Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade will roll at 3 p.m. Then at 6:30 p.m. the Knights of Exor Rouge will roll out with […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras returns to the Eastern Shore Friday night in Daphne when Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll down Main Street at 6:45 p.m.. Last year’s Mardi Gras parades were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune told WKRG News 5 earlier this week his community is ready for Mardi […]
DAPHNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Community Tax Day#Trump Org#Ny Ag#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca Mardi Gras parade in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times roll on Friday in downtown Mobile when the Order of Inca parade runs on Route A at 6:30 p.m.. Last time Order of Inca paraded in downtown Mobile, in 2020, more than 50,000 people thronged the streets to cheer and catch throws. Like all other parades in Mobile, […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras parades Saturday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday is a big day for Mardi Gras in Mobile, with parades running from 2 p.m. through the evening. The Mobile Mystics Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and Krewe of Marry Mates Parade closes the evening’s parade schedule at 7:30 p.m. Schedule: Mobile Mystics Parade, 2 p.m., (Mobile, Route A) […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Navarre Beach Mardi Gras parade 2022

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras comes to Navarre Beach on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Navarre Krewe of Jesters will start at 1 p.m. on Gulf Blvd. at Indiana St. The parade will roll on for nearly two miles, ending near Broussards. The parade was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WKRG News […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Black History Month: Mobile’s only Black-owned bank still helping the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Black-owned banks were once the backbone in the Black community, especially during the times of segregation.  Commonwealth National Bank, the only Black-owned bank in lower Alabama, has worked to help families overcome financial discrimination over the years.  Commonwealth has been a fixture in the Toulminville neighborhood since 1976. “This is Black […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy