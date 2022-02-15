Community Tax Day to be held Saturday

WHATLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Financial Literacy Institute released a press release stating they will be hosting a Community Tax Day on Saturday, Feb 19.

The Community Tax Day will be an afternoon event from noon to 5 p.m. held at the Bridge Event Center on Highway 84. The event will include:

music

entertainment

in-take

question and answer with Jasmine Young and other financial literacy proffessionals

a remit payment station

Finacncial Literacy Seminar where they will talk about different aspects of financial literacy and take questions



Bridge Event Center is located on Highway 84 in Whatley. The address of the event is 26964 Highway 84, Whatley Al 36482. The Community Tax Day will be held for the whole family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.