ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Black Women In Music: From Nutbush City Limits To Houston Texas Baby

By Victoria
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMcP7_0eExRV0Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlEqL_0eExRV0Y00

Source: @IndiaMonee / Radio One Digital


Long before there was the “Houston Texas Baby” native, Beyoncé, there was a woman by the name of Anna Mae Bullock, born in the “Nutbush City Limits”, Tennessee. We would later call her Tina Turner, the Queen Of Rock ’N’ Roll.

November 25, 1967 Turner became the first female and black artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine as the lead singer of Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

“I need that on stage. I need a burst of life. That’s entertainment for me.” – Tina Turner

She later launched her solo career in 1978. In 1984 Turner gave us her number one solo single What’s Love Got To Do With It, which later became the title of the movie that told the story of her life. A movie that showed the icon’s rise to stardom and the courage she gathered to rid herself of her abusive husband.

Although she was inducted in the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame in 1991, alongside her Ike Turner. Ms.Tina Turner finally got her shine as a solo artist in 2021 as she was inducted into the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame and acknowledged for her solo career.

Described as the essence of Tina Turner, through performance, dance moves, and energy, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is just that. At the age of 12, the group formed with her and her friends Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and sisters Nina and Nikki Taylor, would lose against a Rock ’N’ Roll group name Skeleton Crew .

After being the frontwoman of Destiny’s Child for sixteen years and continuing, Beyoncé would go solo in 2003. She, made fans go crazy, dangerously with her first number one solo single Crazy In Love featuring her husband Jay-Z off of the album Dangerously In Love.

“Don’t try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you.” – Beyoncé

In 2021, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to wear an iconic 128-carat Tiffany Diamond from Tiffany & Co. The rarely displayed diamond has only been worn a total of four times since the company acquired it in 1878. This sparked a partnership between Tiffany & Co. for the Love Scholarship program by way of BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, which lead to a $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at the following Historically Black Colleges & Universities: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

Both Tina Turner and Beyoncé combined have 104 Grammy Awards nominations and 40 wins. Ms.Turner holds three well-deserved Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to grammy.com, Beyoncé is the most awarded and nominated singer in Grammy history. These women without a doubt have crawled for the black girls coming after them can run.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIAH

Houston Happens: Two-year-old pays homage to bold women in Black History LIVE

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Black History Month with the help of some fierce little girls, 2-year old Krissy and her 1-year old sister Kinsley. Their mom Crystal is a STEM educator and content creator. She started Mommy and Me: The Listers, a YouTube Channel featuring the toddlers learning […]
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s History-Making Black Women

“Epistemic violence” is the term used to describe the act of purposefully removing or erasing a group’s contributions to history from textbooks, lesson plans and other educational vehicles. In is because of the long legacy of epistemic violence that both Black History Month and Women’s History Month were formed—to attempt to right this wrong. And Black women have been wronged and erased twice-over.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

New Music From Houston Artists, January 29 - February 4

HOUSTON CONTINUES TO SHATTER THE GLASS CEILING that is music. There's never a shortage of songs week by week from a city-based artist across any genre. Closing off January, new music includes Jiffy Rockets and Rocky Banks projects, plus a new introspective single from Hayes Carll. Below, find brand new...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Houston, TX
Society
State
Arkansas State
Pitchfork

Howard Grimes, Memphis Soul Drummer, Dies at 80

Howard Grimes, the drummer best known for his work in the rhythm section of the Hi Records house band, died Saturday (February 12) of kidney failure at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, NPR reports. He was 80. Nicknamed “The Bulldog” for his heavy foot on the kit by Hi Records founder Willie Mitchell, Grimes tracked classic records with Al Green, Ann Peebles, Otis Clay, Syl Johnson, and more as a member of the Hi Rhythm section in the 1970s.
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Watch Willie Nelson In Emotional Performance After His Best Friend Died

Country legend Willie Nelson closed out the second night of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was Nelson’s eleventh return to the rotating stage—nine of these are solo performances, while the other two were with Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash as the Highwaymen.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letoya Luckett
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Ike Turner
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Anna Mae Bullock
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Music#Black Women#Nutbush City Limits#Tiffany Co#Racism#Rolling Stone Magazine#Rollingstone#Skeleton Crew
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Yellow & Black Bustier Before Performing With Blake Shelton At Bud Light Music Fest

For the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a co-headlining show when they took the stage at the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the best of both worlds to the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11! The married couple headlined night two of the event, which took place at Crypto.Com Arena two days before the Super Bowl. The stars each performed some of their solo hits, as well as some of their popular duets. Of course, Gwen was the center of attention in her fabulous look.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Song Inspired by Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton still dreams of Elvis Presley. She had the chance to meet him once, but she had to turn him down. She cried about that. But like most things she struggled with, the country queen turned it into a song where she imagines singing one of her biggest hits with The King.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Miley Cyrus to Perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3. Since its launch in 2018, the event has raised more than $7.6 million for Janie’s Fund, which Tyler created in partnership with Youth Villages to help girls and young women who have suffered from abuse and neglect.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

580
Followers
929
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy