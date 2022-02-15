ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia sends hypersonic-armed fighter jets to Syria for naval drills - report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYHgO_0eExQoiq00

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed MiG-31K fighter jets with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and long-range Tupolev Tu-22M strategic bombers to its air base in Syria for naval exercises, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.

The aircraft dispatched to Russia's Hmeimim air base will take part in exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, part of a surge of Russian military activity amid a standoff with the West over Ukraine and security in Europe.

Moscow announced on Jan. 20 that its navy would stage an array of exercises involving all its fleets from the Pacific to the Atlantic, drawing on 10,000 servicemen, 140 warships and dozens of planes.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Damascus has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched an air strike campaign in Syria in 2015. Apart from the Hmeimim air base, Russia also controls the Tartus naval facility.

Russia sent fighter jets with Kinzhal missiles for the first time last year after expanding the runway at the base to handle such aircraft, said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the U.S.-based Foreign Policy Research Institute.

He said the deployments pointed to Russia's growing military presence in the Middle East and its ability to operate in different regions and to project power.

Russian media have said the Kinzhal hypersonic missile can hit targets up to 2,000 km (1,243 miles) away. It is one of several strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Polina Devitt; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 25

Minion Horde
3d ago

The effectiveness of hypersonic missiles is still in question. The only evidence for their reliability comes from their host nations. Their tests have not been witnessed by objective, third-party observors nor have they obviously been seen in battle. Even the vaunted S-400 hasn't downed a single Israeli plane in the hundreds of sorties over Syria. The proof is in the pudding so to speak, and this pudding is looking curdled for the moment.

Reply(2)
4
johnny doe
3d ago

RUSSIA gotta say I love watching the DRILLS. it is interesting actually and I wish sometimes you OLDER people would get along for not just yourself but also the countries.. Cant wait to see what it does... ☆USA&ALLIES☆

Reply(1)
2
Related
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rob Lee
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fighter Aircraft#Tupolev#Interfax#The Defence Ministry#Hmeimim#Russian#Navy#Syrian#Tartus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy