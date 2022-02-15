ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Lockheed Martin Terminates $4.4 Billion Agreement to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Following FTC Lawsuit

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. On Sunday, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced it...

