ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic will opt out of future Grand Slam events with COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y69XM_0eExOQ8C00
Novak Djokovic Abaca Press

The 2022 Australian Open was recently held, and it happened without 2021 champion Novak Djokovic. Depending on how future Grand Slam events are conducted as far as rules and regulations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Djokovic could very well sit out the springtime French Open and summertime Wimbledon.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic told the BBC.

It was reported in January that the top-ranked men's singles player in the world could be barred from the French Open, after France passed a law that will require everyone to show proof of vaccination in order to enter many public places, including, sports venues. Djokoic told the BBC that he isn't against vaccinations, but believes in personal choice.

"Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he told Amol Rajan of the BBC. "I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can. ... Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine, as of today."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Covid 19 Vaccine#Australian
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor roasted for costly play calls late in Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and Zac Taylor is facing some criticism for his play-calling late in the game. The Bengals got the ball with 1:25 remaining in the game after L.A. scored a touchdown to take...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow shares message after Bengals fall in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow took some time to address the people after his team came up short in the Super Bowl this year. Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow shared a message on Twitter. “Sorry we couldn’t get it done,” Burrow...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers, fiancée Shailene Woodley have reportedly split

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have not mentioned one another publicly for quite some time, and we now know why. The couple has reportedly broken up. Rodgers and Woodley recently called off their engagement, according to In Touch. The split apparently came after Woodley felt the Green Bay Packers star had “neglected their relationship” and was focusing solely on his football career. One source told the gossip publication that Rodgers is an “independent guy” who got cold feet about marrying Woodley.
NFL
Yardbarker

New video reveals Ja'Marr Chase's reaction after Bengals' final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Krzyzewski chose Jon Scheyer after Duke offered job to Harvard HC Tommy Amaker

Longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski may have had an even bigger role in choosing his successor than initially believed. Coach K announced last year that the 2021-22 season would be his final one on the sideline. Jon Scheyer, who won a national championship at Duke as a player and has been on Krzyzewski’s staff since 2014, was quickly approved as Coach K’s replacement. But apparently Scheyer was Coach K’s choice, not the school’s.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Packers hiring Tom Clements to convince Aaron Rodgers to stay?

It seems at least some associated with the Green Bay Packers this winter don't agree with franchise great and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson about potentially trading quarterback and newly-crowned four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers this year. Aaron Wilson reports for Pro Football Network that the Packers are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy