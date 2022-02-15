ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian parliament asks for recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8PJp_0eExODtz00

The Russian parliament on Tuesday asked President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine, a move that could raise tensions as fears of an attack rise.

A vote in the lower house of Russian parliament was passed for the recognition of the areas, with the House Speaker saying the two regions in Ukraine need to be recognized as independent, Reuters reported.

The State Duma wants the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which have been supported by Russia, to be recognized as independent from the rest of Ukraine.

If Putin agrees to the measure, it would go against the Minsk peace process for a conflict that has seen more than 15,000 people killed, according to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the regions were important to Russia and that it still supports the peace process, according to the outlet.

The State Duma accused Ukraine of not upholding its end of obligations under the agreement.

"Kyiv is not observing the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbass need our help and support," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Russia that official recognition would be the end of the peace agreement, Reuters noted.

"If the decision on recognition is taken, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences,” Kuleba said.

The proposal from the Russian parliament comes as more than 100,000 troops are at Ukraine’s border with Western countries believing Russia could invade at any time.

Most Western countries have closed their embassies in Ukraine as Russia continues to deny any intention to attack.

#Ukraine
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
The Hill

