Russian parliament asks for recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine

The Russian parliament on Tuesday asked President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine, a move that could raise tensions as fears of an attack rise.

A vote in the lower house of Russian parliament was passed for the recognition of the areas, with the House Speaker saying the two regions in Ukraine need to be recognized as independent, Reuters reported.

The State Duma wants the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, which have been supported by Russia, to be recognized as independent from the rest of Ukraine.

If Putin agrees to the measure, it would go against the Minsk peace process for a conflict that has seen more than 15,000 people killed, according to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the regions were important to Russia and that it still supports the peace process, according to the outlet.

The State Duma accused Ukraine of not upholding its end of obligations under the agreement.

"Kyiv is not observing the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbass need our help and support," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Russia that official recognition would be the end of the peace agreement, Reuters noted.

"If the decision on recognition is taken, Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences,” Kuleba said.

The proposal from the Russian parliament comes as more than 100,000 troops are at Ukraine’s border with Western countries believing Russia could invade at any time.

Most Western countries have closed their embassies in Ukraine as Russia continues to deny any intention to attack.