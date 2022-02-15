ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

School board drops mask stipulation

The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago
Johnstonian News file photo

SMITHFIELD — Scratch that.

Last week, the Johnston County Board of Education said it would reinstate its mask mandate on a school-by-school basis if a campus' percentage of students and staff in quarantine reached or exceeded 4%.

On Monday, the school board scrapped that provision.

The decision came after the state eased its COVID-19 rules for schools. North Carolina will no longer require students and staff to quarantine if they are close contacts with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Also, the state will no longer mandate contract tracing.

Students and staff who test positive must quarantine for five days and continue to wear a mask for five days after their quarantine ends.

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

