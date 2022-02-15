Surprise libraries return to life after COVID

“Cake Wars” may be a Food Network TV show with preselected contestants, but it’s also something the Lomanto family of Youngtown participates in thanks to the Surprise area libraries.

For a recent online contest at the Northwest Regional Library, the family had to bake a cake that looked like a hurricane.

“The hurricane had looked like a hurricane had hit it,” Rustell Lomanto joked. “Sometimes it pays off, and that time it did not.

“It’s definitely fun, and we had a lot of laughs.”

The Cake Wars competition is just one of several programs the Maricopa County Library District implemented in the last two years to help stay connected to the community during a time of COVID-19.

Contestants are told a week before the event to bake a cake and have certain frostings and food colorings available. But the theme of the cake isn’t revealed until competition day.

Families work together for 20 to 30 minutes on a group Zoom call and try to come up with the best artistic rendition of whatever the them is.

“We don’t judge them on taste,” Youth Services Supervisor Kiyoshi Parke joked.

The fun, learning competitions were born out of necessity.

“When I came on board, we talked a lot about ‘how do we remove barriers of access?’” said Cheryl Cyr, the branch manager at the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., the biggest library in Surprise. “That’s what libraries are really focused on right now: How do we make the library available to everybody?”

The Lomantos took full advantage of the online offerings.

“We stayed in during COVID, so their online programs were really helpful during that,” Lomanto said.

Quick adjustment

Libraries have had to adjust on the fly since the world shut down in mid-March 2020.

“Our biggest challenge was unprecedented,” said Samantha Mears, the Maricopa County Library District’s communications administrator. “We’ve never closed to the public before.”

When the shutdown happened the district had 1,000 books and other materials on hold for patrons across the county.

“We had to virtually completely stop that process,” Mears said. “We didn’t know how to get people the materials that they already requested and we told them they could get.

“I think we rose to the occasion.”

The district implemented curbside pickup a month after the shutdown and libraries were able to clean out their hold shelves.

“Curbside was really taking over our everyday functions,” Mears said. “That was our first priority getting the physical material into the hands of customers.”

Surprise libraries were among the most affected by COVID-19 of the MCLD’s 18 branches. That’s because Mears said almost a quarter of all customer visits in fiscal year 2021 were at one of the three local libraries.

And Mears said despite all the COVID complications, the three Surprise libraries in fiscal year 2021 circulated almost 400,000 physical materials — about 15% of the total MCLD circulation for the year.

That is a lot of books, movies, CDs and other things that can be checked out.

Shutdown blues

MCLD launched its virtual programs not long after the initial shut down in March 2020.

“One day we were open, one day we were closed,” Parke said.

Story time and craft activities were moved online but it took a good part of 2020 to make it happen.

“That six or seven months was virtual programing creation,” Parke said. “It was us figuring out how to still engage our community without actually seeing them anymore.”

It was certainly a learning process for the library, Mears said. Library officials saw what was working and made changes where needed to the programing.

“We were able to lean into that virtual programing after a few months of doing it,” Mears said.

The Asante branch, 16755 W. Vereda Solana Drive, had its own unique story for the shutdown.

The branch in north Surprise was only open for six weeks before COVID hit. It held its grand opening on Feb. 1, 2020, with 700 in attendance, but nobody there could predict that on March 16 it would close down for months.

Nande Marin, the branch manager, said crowds are just now starting to return to the library but the numbers are nowhere near what it was in the short time it was open at the beginning.

“It is a gradual process,” Marin said. “It definitely pushed us back as far as the business and the number of costumers coming into the building. For a long time, people didn’t know we were open.”

Marin called the initial closures “disheartening” for her staff.

“We were all excited to be opening this new library and making an impact in the community,” Marin said.

Instead, they had to join the rest of the district in implementing curbside pickup a month later and moved its programs virtually as well.

By October 2020, Asante reopened for pop in and pick up service, where patrons could get materials but not linger in the library.

More than books

Of course, libraries today aren’t like the ones of old where only books could be checked out. Now they’re basically community resource centers with books.

People go there for professional help, to check email, to apply for jobs, to get help with homework and to learn about the world.

“We were missing that 1-on-1 professional help that our librarians give to the community,” Mears said. “We had to quickly think on our feet and create a whole new situation virtually.”

Cyr is working with the Surprise Human Services and Community Vitality Department in bringing a mini-Surprise Resource Center to the Northwest Regional Library.

That will allow some residents on the west side of the city a more central location to receive some community services instead of having to drive all the way down Bell Road near the eastern edge of the city.

“We see people struggling with housing, struggling with utilities,” Cyr said. “And they come to libraries because sometimes they don’t know where to ask to help. The more we can do to connect the to resources the more valuable partnerships we will have.”

The district started the book-a-librarian program where patrons can make appointments with a librarian to get the questions answered.

At the Surprise library, take-and-make craft kits have been a big hit.

“It forced us to think creatively,” Mears said about the shutdown. “It also helped us to see what our community values in the library.”

What they found was the community valued engagement.

“We didn’t want to lose that connection that we had,” Cyr said. “So many of them value just the engagement and social aspect of the library.”

The pandemic did produce one surprise which the community connected — a stuffed cat.

Super Kitty was the creation of Parke, who wanted to add some entertainment to story time sessions that moved online.

She simply took a stuffed animal cat, put a cape on it and gave him a “sassy personality,” she said.

The library’s unofficial mascot then became part of the virtual craft programs and even hosted a talk show where he interviewed library staff.

The legend of Super Kitty was born.

“It just kind of became this huge success,” Mears said.

Super Kitty even got his own email address to take in all the mail he started receiving from local kids.

Other benefits

Beside engaging characters, the pandemic also forced the libraries to step up its service of offering free WiFi in their parking lots, so people can conduct business on various devices from their cars.

It was something that started before the pandemic but became crucial to some households that were dealing with jobs that were shut down at the beginning.

Library officials extended the hours to help those get through the pandemic. The free WiFi is now available daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which is beyond the regular library hours.

The library system also lends Chromebooks to students who need them for homework and lets residents check out personal hotspots.

In Surprise, since last February, 311 Chromebooks have been checked out, and 539 people have taken advantage of hot spots.

Library officials said the curbside pickup option is here to stay.

“Nobody wants to get rid of it at the grocery store, so we’re going to continue it,” Cyr said.

The Surprise libraries also plan to have a community party at the beginning of June to welcome patrons to the Summer Reading Program, and then plan to do it again at the end of July to wrap up the program.

The parties, which will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Northwest Regional Library, will feature the city’s official Party Trailer, bringing music and games to the festivities.

The Northwest Regional branch is hosting the opening party, while Asante will host the wrap-up party.

Jason Stone can be reached at jstone@iniusa.org.