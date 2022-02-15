This Maine Restaurant is Serving Up ‘Maine’s Most Awesome’ Bloody Mary

My affinity for Maine’s stalwart, unassuming Pat’s Pizza chain is multifaceted. It involves vivid memories of pitching for my Little League team, the Firemen, and of the postgame spoils: slice after slice from Pat’s, washed down with an ocean of cold soda. Thirty years later, I’d replace the soda with cheap red wine, the ideal pairing with their hot-sausage and canned-mushroom pizza. Pat’s always gives you a choice of fresh or canned mushrooms, and most anyone I care to spend time with agrees that the canned ones are better. Pat’s is the kind of pizza that begs to be showered with Parmesan and chili flakes and most definitely warrants a side of ranch, to dunk the buttery, golden crust into.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO