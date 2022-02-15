ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

This Maine Restaurant is Serving Up ‘Maine’s Most Awesome’ Bloody Mary

By Meghan Morrison
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m not a big Bloody Mary guy but I may just be convinced to try this one out. I may not love bloody’s but I do love chicken, bacon, and shrimp and those babies are part of this drink. Claiming to have “Maine’s most awesome Bloody Mary”...

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

 

