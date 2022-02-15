ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Millcreek School District reveals plans for new baseball field

By Julia Hazel
 4 days ago

Plans for a new baseball field were revealed on February 14th for Millcreek schools.

According to the architect we spoke to, the baseball field could be built at different possible locations.

Millcreek Learning Center, Walnut Creek Middle School, and Hanlon Complex are all pricing in range from 2.9 to 3.6 million dollars.

According to the coach for the McDowell baseball team, the field they currently play on now has irrigation issues and they have been waiting for a new set up for a long time.

“The irrigation system is not very good. There is no drainage for it. So it gets very wet in the spring especially even in the summer there are issues with the field getting too wet to even play on it,” said Vinny Carone, McDowell Baseball Coach.

The decision for whether they will vote for a baseball field will be at the next meeting which will take place on February 28th.

