RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City still hasn’t won in preseason play but the Lions got a result on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Colorado Rapids team. Robin Jansson’s goal was canceled out by Diego Rubio in a bit of a defensive struggle that was mostly played between the penalty areas. Young Designated Player Facundo Torres made his Orlando City debut and played well, showing flashes of what Lions fans can expect from the 21-year-old.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO