Ah, the budget. Some people who hear that word get angry, stressed, agitated, and even scared. To some, the term has become somewhat of a curse word. Unfortunately, the term budget has a stigma to it and is often seen as something negative. If the truth of what being on a budget means led the conversation, we would likely have a population more in control of their finances, rather than a culture of indebtedness, bankruptcy, and just plain ignorance about where their hard-earned dollars are going.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO