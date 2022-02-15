Paint a mandala this March with the Paso Robles library

– This month, the Paso Robles City Library’s adult craft class will focus on the mandala art form—an intricate geometrical pattern in a square or circular shape, symbolic of the cosmos. Designed for beginning painters, participants will practice dot painting techniques to create a beautiful wall or table display.

To participate, register with a library card before March 8; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Thursday, March 31, from 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. Class is designed for ages 16 and up. The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.