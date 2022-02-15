ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paint a mandala this March with the Paso Robles library

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago

– This month, the Paso Robles City Library’s adult craft class will focus on the mandala art form—an intricate geometrical pattern in a square or circular shape, symbolic of the cosmos. Designed for beginning painters, participants will practice dot painting techniques to create a beautiful wall or table display.

To participate, register with a library card before March 8; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Thursday, March 31, from 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. Class is designed for ages 16 and up. The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paderewski Festival fundraising concert to feature the Cracow Duo

– The Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles has announced a special fundraising concert featuring the internationally acclaimed Cracow Duo, an ensemble including cellist Jan Kalinowski and pianist Marek Szlezer. The concert will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 3 p.m. in an exclusive residence on Paso’s westside, followed by a live auction and wine and cheese reception featuring Epoch Estate Wines.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Warbirds museum monthly dinner to host test pilot Zach Reeder

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. On March 2, 2022, Zach Reeder will talk about his career as a test pilot and recent experiences at Joby Aviation. After graduation from Texas A&M in 2005, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering, Reeder landed a job as a test pilot and engineer at Scaled Composites. At Burt Rutan’s revolutionary company, Reeder flew the Firebird Demonstrator, Proteus, and Task Vantage.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Ken Johnson photography on display in Paso Robles library

Enjoy Mother Nature’s grandeur through a local lens this March. – The Paso Robles City Library will display the photographic collection of local resident Ken Johnson in March. Interested in photography since the 1980s, Johnson was unable to pursue his passion until his recent retirement. Since then, he has dedicated himself to improving his craft. An avid outdoors person, Johnson says he finds his inspiration in Mother Nature.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ returns Feb. 26

– The City of Paso Robles invites the public to the return of this popular one-day camp designed to introduce students of all ages to what instructor Brian Schwartz calls, “The least expensive and most enjoyable instrument anyone can learn to play.”. Ukuleles are available to borrow from the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Lone Madrone announces grand opening of estate winery

– Paso Robles wine label Lone Madrone has announced the purchase and opening of the company’s first estate winery. The new property, located at 3750 Highway 46 West in Templeton, includes a winery, two tasting rooms, a full commercial kitchen, and an eight-acre dry-farmed vineyard. The Lone Madrone team will begin serving customers at this location on Friday, March 11, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandala#Painting#Library Card
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball 101 & 201 courses offered at Centennial Park

– Certified pickleball instructor Janice Mundee welcomes new players (Pickleball 101) and those interested in improving their pickleball skills (Pickleball 201) during these two-day weekend classes offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. Families and individuals ages 12 and older are welcome. Pickleball 101: Offered Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Twin Cities celebrates 45th anniversary

– Last week, staff and leadership at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a quiet ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the hospital. The reverence was in respect for those working during the pandemic and those in the hospital who are healing and being cared for. Founded in...
TEMPLETON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Instagram
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Become a ‘magician’s assistant’ by donating to garage sale fundraiser

Posted: 6:30 am, February 15, 2022 by Ruth Ann Angus. – You can become a magician’s assistant for Estero Bay Womenade’s first-ever-fundraising Magical Garage Sale that will take place Saturday, March 12, at the Sunnyside School Los Osos Cares office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a magician’s assistant you can donate those magical items hiding in your closets, cupboards, and garages. Womenade needs your gently used items, gift cards, and gift certificates. New items are welcome too.
ADVOCACY
Paso Robles Daily News

Retired Paso Robles teacher inducted into agricultural teachers’ hall of fame

– Mark Clement, who taught agriculture at Paso Robles High School from 1979 to 2015, has been inducted into the California Agricultural Teachers Association Hall of Fame. Clement was recognized for his contribution to the advancement of agriculture education. Before teaching at Paso Robles High School, Clement taught at Shandon High School. He was also an adjunct professor at Cal Poly in 1991.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Blush

– The Woods Humane intake team recently went to pick up dogs from a rural shelter and when they spotted this nervous senior blind dog in the corner, they knew they had to bring her back with them. Blush is a 10-year-old Maltese mix looking to find her forever Valentine! Her adoption fees have been sponsored through the end of the day today and she just received a much-needed dental from Woods’ medical team.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local wine and beer garden celebrating two-year anniversary

The Backyard on Thirteenth opened just before pandemic began. – The Backyard on Thirteenth, a family and dog-friendly outdoor wine and beer garden located in downtown Paso Robles, celebrates their 2 year anniversary on Feb. 14. After more than three years of planning and development, the business held its grand opening on Valentine’s Day in 2020, only to close less than one month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has endured constantly changing mandates, restrictions, and requirements.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cody Alt promoted to winemaker at Parrish Family Vineyard

Alt has worked with some of the biggest names in Paso Robles wines. – Cody Alt joins a growing group of young winemakers in the Paso Robles region. Recently promoted to serve as winemaker alongside David Parrish of Parrish Family Vineyard, Alt is the “consummate professional, earning his chops through full-time positions and internships in Paso Robles and Germany,” according to the vineyard.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy