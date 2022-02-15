ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Drops 'Ode' to Ex-Wife Mariah Carey with New Song 'Alone'

By Janine Henni
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Valentine's Day, the 41-year-old Masked Singer host dropped a new song called "Alone" on his social media pages. The emotional ballad samples "Love Takes Time," a track from his ex-wife's self-titled debut album, released in 1990. According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the song is said to be...

people.com

Comments / 8

H P
3d ago

If it was meant to be, it would have been. Breakups have a way of making us realize what we had and what we will not tolerate from a partner. That's life. Clearly, God is at work.Life is full of tomorrows;Praise Jesus that some of us still have tomorrows and RIP to those who do not. 🙏

Reply
4
Related
rolling out

Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Alyssa Scott is “at peace” and “will not judge” amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again. The 28-year-old model admitted it is “painful” hearing her late son Zen — who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months — being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
Person
James Packer
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Has Some Thoughts About Nick Cannon And Kenan Thompson’s Impressions Of Him, And LOL

The multi-hypenate entertainer Steve Harvey has basically done it all in Hollywood, from acting to stand-up comedy to game-show hosting to talk-show hosting and then some. Which means that even beyond his own comedic skills, Harvey has served as impersonation fodder for other comedians such as his protégé Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson and Godfrey. And when he appeared on the talk show Nick Cannon to promote his new ABC series Judge Steve Harvey, the Family Feud frontman expressed his disdain for that trio’s frequent impressions in the most delightfully hilarious way: with facetiously harsh threats.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Ode#Actor#Hitmaker#Moroccan
Essence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma Curry, Gets Alicia Keys’ Approval For ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ Cover

The Grammy-winning singer took to TikTok to react. Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma Curry has some serious vocal cords. The 17-year-old regularly posts song covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” to Princess Tiana’s “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog. For one of her latest covers, she decided to perform Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” and the original singer was impressed to say the least.
MUSIC
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
inForney.com

Nick Cannon shares unseen photo of baby Zen with siblings

Nick Cannon's baby son will "forever" be an "angel" to his whole family. The 'Wild 'N Out' presenter and Alyssa Scott's five-month-old son Zen sadly died from brain cancer in August and over the weekend, the 41-year-old star shared a never-before-seen photo of the tot with some of his siblings that had been taken prior to his passing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Who Is Bre Tiesi? 5 Things to Know About the Mother of Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Expanding his brood again! Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his first child with Bre Tiesi, his eighth. The Masked Singer host, 41, announced the news on Monday, January 31, after hosting a baby shower for the model, 30, one day prior. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”
CELEBRITIES
People

People

219K+
Followers
40K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy