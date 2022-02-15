Play Human Bubble Hockey This Weekend in St. Paul

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Hill-Murray’s Dylan Godbout is one of the best boy’s hockey players in the state. He’ll play for Wisconsin next year. His father, Jason, played for the Gophers back in his day, but that’s where the differences stop. “Skating and having a blast with my grandparents and my dad. It was a great time,” said Dylan, whose hockey upbringing was like many in Minnesota. Dylan is a third-generation Hill-Murray hockey player. In 1991, his uncle and father won it all. “He told me about his state tournament experience with the Pioneers,” said Dylan. “And I came here to do the same...

